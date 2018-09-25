These minimal Christmas tree decorations are a nod to Scandi-inspired holiday decor, and perfect for those with a more understated home decor sensibility. By focusing on harmonious materials, shapes, and textures, you can create simple and refined ornaments. The raw wood adds natural beauty while the silver aluminum offers a touch of sparkle and shine.
If you want to make a statement, we suggest making the decorations on the larger side. In addition to hanging them on the tree, you can use them as a simple wall hanging as well. Perfect to get you in the mood for the festive season. Also, if you prefer some color, you can easily add paint and a bit of glitter.
Things You'll Need
Create the Aluminum Ring
Step 1
Cut off a piece of wire around 10 inches long, and then bend into an arch with long legs.
Step 2
Use the pliers to create a clean bend along both sides of the piece of aluminum. Ensure these bends are symmetrical and the bent wires run alongside each other (one on top of the other), as seen in the photo below. It almost looks as though it's an image of the sun setting on the water at sunset.
Step 3
Use the cutter section of your pliers to cut both wires at the same time — at the middle point on the flat line. The two ends should perfectly align.
Step 4
With a hammer gently tap along the entire wire. This will strengthen the aluminum and keep it from bending out of shape.
Make the Wooden Tail
Step 1
Draw half a circle onto the balsa wood and cut it out with the craft knife. Repeat until you have six semicircles for each frame.
Tip
If you prefer some color or a little glitz, you can easily add paint or glitter to the wood in this step.
Step 2
Fold a long piece of string over the aluminum frame, covering the center where the two ends of join. You can use a small dot of hot glue to hold this in place.
Step 3
Take two pieces of balsa wood and cover one side in hot glue.
Step 4
Press these together over the jute string, keeping both tails of the cord running through the center.
Step 5
Repeat another two times with the other balsa wood shapes. Trim the end of the just cord.
These are easy to hang straight onto the tree, but if you prefer you can add some extra jute cord to the top of the aluminum frame to create a loop to hang it from.
