The year 2021 brought us many super fab DIYs you can do in a day (or two). These projects really are a simple way to give your home a glow up all on your own. Here are 39 of our top picks from this year that are easy, creative, and will elevate your space. Have fun!

This paper mache bowl is the perfect objet d'art to add to any room. And the sophisticated look of this pretty piece is surprisingly simple to make.

Picking out pieces at IKEA that you can fancy up is never a bad idea. This antiqued mirror idea transforms something simple like this Himmelsby frame into a piece that looks as if it was discovered at a secret vintage shop.

While we love Anthropologie and who doesn't, we also love a DIY dupe that saves money. This copycat Primrose mirror is all that and a whole lot more.

Create the perfect way to keep the kids busy with this endlessly charming activity wheel using a Lustigt game from IKEA. They'll have fun spinning it, you'll get to relax letting it make the decisions for you.

Small dishes and containers for keys, jewelry and loose change are always a welcome addition to any home. But these colorful ones add an extra something something to your decor in a snap.

A full length mirror is a handy thing to have to check yourself before heading out for the day or night. The '70s vibe of the frame is a super groovy dupe of one spotted on 1st Dibs for thousands (yes thousands) less.

Create the perfect spot for a dramatic floral arrangement or the latest addition to your indoor plant collection with this minimalist display table. It's that extra surface you never thought you needed and now can't live without.

Add some interesting texture to an IKEA Lack console table with this peel and stick grasscloth DIY. The finished look works perfectly in a modern or boho styled space and will have everyone asking you where you got it.

Fluted decor was seen everywhere last year, from glassware to dining tables and beyond. Add the look to your space with this ultra chic flute base side table.

Add to your art collection — or start one of your own — with this simple textured piece. Try it in different colors for your very own series and your very own bragging rights.

You can never have enough vases, but this one will stand out from the rest. The wavy handles and earthy tone is perfect just on its own or with dried flowers inside.

Personalize your bathroom vanity with this clay toothbrush holder. It creates a smart and stylish spot to store your brushes plus all your rings and things.

Up the ante with a secondhand end table reworked in a plaster finish. This DIY gets you a striking perch for a plant or pottery that fits in almost anywhere.

Got a green thumb? This might mean you have a potting bench on the premises. Give your unit a little facelift with this cute cane idea that adds lots of charm to your planting area.

Store your masks in plain view so you won't forget them while running out the door with this simply charming hanger. Multiple hooks leave space for other must have items too.

Create a cozy spot for your smaller houseplants with this hanging plant shelf DIY. Install a few together to create eye catching decor on any wall.

Taper candles are having a moment and then some, so maybe it's time to make yours stand out from the rest. This easy DIY teaches you how to press flowers onto those wax stems with extra pretty results.

Why go with square when you can have curved edges? Create this wavy corkboard from printable templates in the it shape of the design world. It's the perfect spot to pin up pics or objects that just make you happy.

Arranging flowers can be a soothing thing to do, but where to start? This gorgeous arrangement that mixes succulents and fragrant florals is just the ticket for your next dinner party.

Here's another idea for a stunning floral arrangement, but this time it incorporates lemons. You can add other citrus fruit as well for a warm and cozy autumn theme.

Got an ottoman you found at a garage sale that's just plain drab? Bring it up to date with some boucle fabric. You'll have an on trend seat with a super soft surface that people will be fighting over.

Reimagine an IKEA Tarva platform bed by adding this leather latticing to the headboard. The end result is an oh so cozy boho feel to any bedroom.

Turn a simple round mirror into a show stopping tray with this DIY using air dry clay. Add candles and vases on it to create a pretty focal point on a dining or coffee table.

Bring on the autumnal energy with these pumpkin candles. Carve out smaller sized ones and pour wax inside for the cutest votives on centerpieces and beyond all fall long.

Boucle up your headboard in a cloud shaped look, because who doesn't want to feel like they're floating where they sleep? All you need to do is to recover a store bought headboard and give it a more sophisticated surface for a grown up feel.

Make plain white linen napkins feel extra special with this natural hand dyed technique using onions and avocados (we swear). The results are lovely pastel shades that you can mix and match all you want.

This genius hack that uses two IKEA Knarrevik nightstands creates the perfect spot for an outdoor (or indoor) cocktail bar. The light material of the tables makes it easy peezy to move into place when you're ready to entertain. But really, who isn't?

Protect your precious surfaces with these chic coasters made out of rope. This easy to do DIY has materials that can be picked up at your local hardware store.

We love a plant hanger and this beautiful boho style checks-off all the boxes. Having greenery helps boost your mood, so we're all for making anything that keeps a plant happy too.

Transform a plain wood tray into something eye-catching with this ceramic looking paint finish and leather detail DIY. It's the perfect place to group some pottery or plants.

Create your very own cube shaped bubble candles in just a few hours. We love the eclectic look of these cuties which are the perfect present for a friend or yourself.

Protect your furniture and shelves from your pots with these easy DIY risers. Rather than putting boring trays under your plants, these mini stands are a more stylish touch.

If you have a bistro or any dining chair that has an upholstered seat that's worse for wear or just plain out of date, this handy DIY will help you refresh it instantly. With some fabric you love and a few hours, presto — you've got a place to sit that feels brand new.

More seating is always a must when you have people popping by or you're gathering a group for movie night. A floor pillow like this one made from a SORTSO rug picked up at IKEA is an easy solve for when anyone wants to get comfy on the floor plus it's easy to store.

Create a totally on trend custom holder for your tapered candles out of clay. While you're at it, make two. Because who ever said more candles is a bad idea?

Give a group of plain terra cotta pots an old world look with this DIY. The new surface turns something just ok into seriously charming.

Another chic IKEA glow up is this dresser covered in burlap. This DIY takes the popular Tarva piece and warms up the pine wood finish with some unexpected texture.

Whether right inside an entryway or hung on the back of a door, a series of hooks is an always handy thing to have in any household. This easy to make DIY rail organizer is the answer for where put hats, scarfs and even keys to prevent things from being misplaced.

Fancy yourself an at-home mixologist? This indoor cocktail garden will ensure you have all the right herbs on hand for when you want to entertain with one of those famous signature drinks.