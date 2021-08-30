See Exactly How to Make a Paper Mache Bowl (It’s So Easy!)

Paper mache bowls have become a hot commodity in home decor. It's easy to see why — they bring great texture and visual interest to your space. Plus, they have a wonderful artisanal quality since every piece is uniquely handcrafted. While you could easily buy one, you can just as easily make one yourself. It's a very easy (and fun!) DIY that even kids can help with. The best part about making your own bowl is that you can tailor the size and color of it to fit your home perfectly.