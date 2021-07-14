Wood Charger + Beads + Rope = This Cute Boho Hanging Planter

Step 3

Cut four equal lengths of rope. The length will depend on the height of your ceiling, but go ahead and cut longer rope than you think you'll need to ensure you have plenty of rope to work with when it comes time to hang the planter. Note that the knots you tie in a later step will end up shortening the rope considerably, so make sure you cut the rope longer than you think you'll need right from the start. We cut our four pieces to four feet long.