Honestly, It's Easy to Reupholster a Chair With New Fabric

We found this wood bistro style chair at a local thrift store and couldn't help but bring her home. (The curved back is a favorite style of ours.) The chair had a vinyl seat that was very outdated and needed a fresh look. It is amazing to see how just changing the fabric can make an old chair feel fresh and new.
Begin by finding the perfect fabric for your project — start with your own fabric stash at home. It doesn't have to be material bought from the fabric store. It can be an old shirt, tablecloth, placemat, or cloth napkin. We used a black and white Ikat patterned cloth napkin for this project. West Elm, Crate and Barrel, and World Market have wonderful cloth napkins.
Things You'll Need
Thrifted or old fabric seat chair
Fabric of your choice
Upholstery foam (optional)
Step 1
First wipe down the chair with a cloth. Then remove the old seat. Most chairs are screwed on. But some might have some glue as well.
Step 2
Time to remove the old fabric. Place the flat tip of screen driver under the staple gently tap the end of a screwdriver remove staples. Continue until all the staples have been removed. Pull the staples out using a needle nose plier. The foam on this chair was still in good shape, so we just removed the vinyl and batting.
Step 3
Place the wood seat with foam on top of the batting and new fabric. Cut around the the seat allowing for at least three inches of extra fabric to staple onto the wood seat.
Step 4
Using a staple gun, attach the fabric to the wood seat by pulling the fabric up and stapling. Start on one side, and then go to the opposite side to staple. This will ensure that the fabric is pulled evenly.
Step 5
After stapling the fabric all around the chair seat, trim any extra fabric.
Step 6
Place the covered seat onto the chair and attach with screwdriver (using the original hardware). You can also use painters tape to hold the seat in place while screwing the cushion back on.
Alice & Lois is a DIY and lifestyle blog where twin sisters Sara and Melissa share their inspiration, projects, connection and celebrate the good in life. They create inspiring posts centered around home, family, style and creativity, specializing in simple, yet sophisticated DIY projects. Sara and Melissa live in two very different places – Sara is in the heart of the midwest, Indianapolis and Melissa in the majestic ski town of Crested Butte, Colorado. Alice & Lois was named one of the Top 10 DIY and Decorating Blogs by the editors of Better Homes and Gardens in 2015 and 2016 and recently named one of the Top 30 DIY Blogs to Follow by Domino.