Easy Way to Create a Chic Plaster Side Table

Ever find a small side table that has a really great shape, but the finish is not quite what you're looking for — maybe it's a vintage piece that's a bit outdated for your modern space or perhaps it's a budget item that you wish looked a little more luxe? Plastering the surface is an easy solution that offers fabulous texture and an instant modern makeover. Seriously, just search Chairish or 1stDibs for a plaster table, and you'll see what we mean. The great thing about plaster is it sticks to just about anything (wood, metal, plastic, ceramic), and the entire project can be done in a day. So go ahead and buy that cute little table, and let's plaster it like a pro!