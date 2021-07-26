How to Add Cane to a Potting Bench to Create the Cutest Garden Setup

Whether you're starting seeds or potting plants, having to crouch down to the ground or hunch over while gardening gets old fast. Your back and knees will appreciate the elevated surface a potting bench offers, not to mention the added convenience of keeping all of your gardening tools organized in one handy place. But, of course, there's also style to consider — and what better way to enjoy the benefits of a potting bench than with one that adds a little eye candy to your garden or yard, too. We used cane webbing to pretty up a plain potting bench with both style and function. It's so easy to do, you'll be singing its game-changing praises as you move on to your gardening chores within the same day.