Houseplants Are Happier on This DIY Riser

By Alice & Lois May 28, 2021
Image Credit: Sara Albers

DIY in a Day brings you step-by-step instructions for easy projects that will spruce up your space — within 24 hours (or less!).

If you are anything like us, we love adding plants into our home design. Not only do they add color and texture to a space, they also add positive energy. This time of year we just cannot help ourselves by adding more plants to our homes.

If you are worried about having pots or baskets directly on your hardwood floors, rugs, or carpet, a plant riser is the perfect DIY project to make. We're showing you two different styles you can make.

Things You'll Need

Image Credit: Sara Albers

Step 1

For the first riser, add wood glue to a block and adhere to the bottom of the circle. Place it close to the edge. Repeat with the other two blocks, spacing them out evenly.

Image Credit: Sara Albers

Step 2

For the second riser, glue three or four wood wheels together (depending on how high you want your riser to be) using wood glue. This makes one "leg." Repeat with the other wheels, creating four legs in total.

Image Credit: Sara Albers

Step 3

Add wood glue to each piece and adhere to the bottom of the circle along the outer edge. Space them out evenly.

Image Credit: Sara Albers

Step 4

Use painter's tape to secure the pieces to the circle base and allow to dry.

Image Credit: Sara Albers

Step 5

Gently sand the tops of the wood circles. Apply a thin coat of white wash stain to the top and bottom pieces.

Image Credit: sara albers

Step 6

Use a cloth or paper towels and wipe away the stain on the tops and bottom riser pieces. Allow to dry.

Image Credit: sara albers

Step 7

After the stain is dry, brush a thin layer of polyurethane to the plant risers. Allow to dry.

Image Credit: sara albers
Image Credit: sara albers
Image Credit: sara albers

