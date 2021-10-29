Flowers are a classic centerpiece choice, but the addition of succulents lends an unexpected layer of sophistication to your table. There is a trick to incorporating them into your floral arrangements, though, since they don't like to sit in water like regular flowers. We're sharing an easy technique that allows you to mix succulents and flowers together in the same vase with no soil required. We even threw in a few dried florals for another eye-opening pop of prettiness. Whether you're creating a gorgeous tablescape for the holidays, DIYing your own wedding flowers, or planning any other special occasion, your guests will be oohing and aahing over your gorgeous succulent centerpiece.