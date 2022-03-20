Spring-Inspired Centerpiece With Faux Blooms DIY

DIY in a Day brings you step-by-step instructions for easy projects that will spruce up your space — within 24 hours (or less!).
As the glorious signs of spring start to peek out from the dullness of winter, take it as a cue from Mother Nature to welcome the new season with an arrangement of gorgeous flowers. We partnered with our friends at Afloral to create a spring centerpiece using a mix of wildflowers and roses that strikes just the right balance between elegant and unruly. By using high-quality faux blooms, we were able to design a centerpiece that looks convincingly real without worrying about it wilting. Plus, we can restyle the flowers for many occasions (Easter, Mother's Day, bridal shower) throughout the entirety of the season.
Things You'll Need
Step 1
Place a floral pin frog in the bottom of the compote bowl to serve as a base for your taller, heavier blooms. Carefully ball up a piece of chicken wire and put it inside the bowl. Use floral tape to tape it in place. This will give your centerpiece a nice, sturdy structure.
Step 2
Establish the general height and width of your centerpiece by placing two stems of cream viburnum wildflowers into the bowl—make sure the stems pierce the floral frog so they will stay in place. We arranged an upright stem on the right and a sideways stem on the left that drapes over the side of the bowl.
Step 3
Clip one of the long weathered berry branches into two branches. Following the same shape of the viburnum flowers, place the two berry branches into the bowl, one in a somewhat upright position on the right side, and one that drapes to the left side.
Step 4
Now fill in the center of the arrangement to hide the chicken wire. Clip the stems short on a variety of roses and place them in the middle of the bowl. Vary the heights and sizes of the roses for visual interest. Here, we've used a mix of cream roses, cabbage roses, real touch roses, and faux dried roses. Be sure to keep turning your arrangement so that it looks pleasing from all sides.
Step 5
To add a bit of color and break up the creamy hues of the roses, we clipped the yellow dancing orchid flower into several longish stems and placed them following the same shape as the viburnum and berries–upright on the right side and draping sideways on the left side.
Step 6
Next, we added volume by placing mini daisy wildflowers in the center of the arrangement. We left some stems long so they would stick out above the roses, and clipped some stems short so we could tuck them in between the roses.
Step 7
Stand back, rotate your arrangement to check it from several angles, and see if there are any gaps that need to be filled. We added another longer dancing orchid stem on the right to create more height and a shorter one draping over the right side of the bowl. We also tucked in a few more sprigs of berries and viburnum around the roses to break them up a bit.
Step 8
Finish off the arrangement with a touch of greenery. We clipped a few sprigs of faux seeded eucalyptus and placed one draping over the right side and one a little more upright on the left.
Now all that's left to do is set the table, light a few candles, and enjoy the gorgeous spring scenery!