Use Lemons and Flowers to Create This Beautiful Arrangement

There's a reason why fruit and flowers are frequently used in still life paintings — they both have gorgeous forms and eye-catching colors. Inspired by the masterpieces of old Dutch artwork, we combined lemons with florals to create a unique centerpiece. The unexpected pop of citrus adds a zesty contrast to the dainty florals while a few foraged branches infuses a bit of wild unruliness. We opted for florals in muted shades of pink, burgundy, and golden yellow, but you can easily customize the flowers by season. No matter which blooms you choose, this arrangement would make a lovely focal piece for your holiday table or any other special occasion.