Create a Spring Wreath Featuring Fluffy Moss and Florals

If ever there were a wreath that encapsulated the transitional beauty of spring and winter, it very well may be this DIY. Covered in gorgeous fluffy moss, it features the verdant hues of a lush spring forest, while the clusters of dried florals and twigs echo of the quiet hush of winter. Since it straddles the two seasons, you can get a lot of use out of it with your home decor. Hang it on your front door, above a table, in a window, or on a wall, and enjoy the rustic elegance of nature's jewels throughout both seasons. This spring moss wreath tutorial creates a design that is also perfect for celebrating Easter, a spring baby shower, or even Mother's Day.