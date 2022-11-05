DIY Faux Shady Lady Olive Tree

Step 1

Head out for a nature stroll and scout out the perfect tree branch to serve as the trunk of your tree. (Be sure to ask permission if you're not sourcing from your own yard.) Find one that is the approximate height you want your tree to be and make sure it has a realistic shape for a Shady Lady — tall, thin, and fairly straight. The bark should also be smooth as opposed to rough. A hatchet, tree trimmer, or hacksaw makes it fairly easy to chop the branch off of the tree (you may need a helper), or you may get lucky and find a branch that has already fallen off the tree.