Costco Increased the Price of 2 Classic Food Court Items

From Netflix to groceries, it seems like nothing is safe from price inflation these days. And now, much to the dismay of Costco shoppers, it appears two popular food court items can be added to the list. Sorry, folks!

According to Instagram user @costcobuys, the chicken bake now costs $3.99, an entire dollar more than its original price of $2.99. Meanwhile, the 20-ounce soda has gone from 59 cents to 69 cents, making that a price increase of 10 cents.

As some people were quick to point out, both items are still reasonably priced. This is especially true for the chicken bake, considering its size and deliciousness. However, it just goes to show that not even Costco and its beloved food court can avoid price inflation.

"When Costco food court increases prices, it's official. Inflation is real!" said one user on Instagram. "I never thought I'd see the day," replied a shopper. Another person noted that the price increase on the chicken bake is likely due to rising poultry prices in general, which is partly related to the ongoing avian flu outbreak.

What about the other food court menu items?

If you're not a fan of the chicken bake, you might be unbothered by the recent price hike. And you're not alone, either. On Instagram, some shoppers have expressed more concern about the cost of other menu items, including the pizza and hot dog.

If you're in the same boat, you'll be glad to know that the rest of the menu appears to be unchanged. This includes the popular combo: a 100% beef hot dog and refillable 20-ounce fountain drink for $1.50. In fact, the price of this particular item has stayed the same since 1985, according ​Food & Wine​. Woah.

Here's to hoping the prices of Costco's food court menu will stay the same for years to come.