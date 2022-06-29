Attention! This Is the Most Epic Anthro Sale We've Ever Seen

Prepare yourself for one of the best shopping events we've seen this year. Through July 4th, Anthropologie is hosting two consecutive sales. The first is up to 30% off furniture, decor, gifting, and entertaining. The second is 50% off all sale items. Yes, you heard that correctly: All. Sale. Items. From big-ticket furniture deals to absurdly affordable gifts and accessories, keep scrolling for some of the biggest discounts that actually had our jaws on the floor.
Video of the Day
One quick note: The sale items' prices will be cut in half once they're in your cart, so that's the price you'll want to reference. To help you out, all prices below represent the final cost.