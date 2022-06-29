Attention! This Is the Most Epic Anthro Sale We've Ever Seen

By Erin Lassner June 29, 2022
Prepare yourself for one of the best shopping events we've seen this year. Through July 4th, Anthropologie is hosting two consecutive sales. The first is up to 30% off furniture, decor, gifting, and entertaining. The second is 50% off ​all ​sale items. Yes, you heard that correctly: All. Sale. Items. From big-ticket furniture deals to absurdly affordable gifts and accessories, keep scrolling for some of the biggest discounts that actually had our jaws on the floor.

One quick note: The sale items' prices will be cut in half once they're in your cart, so that's the price you'll want to reference. To help you out, all prices below represent the final cost.

1. Amber Lewis for Anthropologie Henderson Console Table, $998 $299.97

2. Lemieux et Cie Caned Oak Coffee Table, $998 $349.97

3. Anthropologie Rodi Bouclé Throw Blanket, $198 $34.97

4. Anthropologie Rounded Glass Vase, $58 $19.97

5. Amber Lewis for Anthropologie Sunfair Executive Desk, $1,798 $499.97

6. Anthropologie Teak Wood Serving Board, $98 $32.47

7. Amber Lewis for Anthropologie Petite Henderson Bookshelf, $1,998 $749.97

8. Anthropologie 3-Foot Gleaming Primrose Mirror, $548 $438.40

9. Anthropologie Fiorella Molded Wax Candle, $58 $19.97

10. Anthropologie Miles Marble Floor Lamp, $698 $259.97

11. Anthropologie Geometric Stacking Trays (set of 3), $28 $4.97

12. Anthropologie Mendong Grass Round Mirror, $298 $109.97

13. Anthropologie Tranquil Faux Fur Throw Blanket, $118 $37.47

14. Anthopologie Leather Saddle Desk Organizer, $128 $38.47

15. Anthropologie Bergen Canopy Bed (King), $1,998 $749.97

