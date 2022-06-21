Etsy Launched Over 20 Shops for Afghan Refugees

By Anna Gragert June 21, 2022
In honor of June being World Refugee Awareness Month, Etsy has expanded its Uplift Makers Program to include the new Afghan Refugees Collective. Etsy is collaborating with Nest — a non-profit that supports artisan and maker communities — to start over 20 Etsy shops for Afghan refugees, many of whom are women.

To support Afghan creators who were forced to leave their country because of violence, poverty, and conflict, you can now shop their wares on Etsy. In creating this collective, Etsy hopes to empower refugees by allowing them to share their stories and work toward a better economic future. There are also plans to continue onboarding more makers.

Below, you can shop items available courtesy of the Afghan Refugees Collection.

1. ZLADesigns' Hand Embroidered Napkins (set of 2), $75

2. MahtabMoon's Table Runner, $35

3. ParrotACrafts' Handmade Ruffle Pillow, $55

4. PalwashaStore's Merino Wool Hand Embroidered Silverware Holders (set of 2), $24

5. AZINArt's Hand-Crocheted Tea Coaster, $40

6. SolahCrafts' Hand Embroidered and Beaded Bird Ornament, $24

7. ASILADESIGNCrafts'Hand-Fringed Napkins (set of 2), $100

