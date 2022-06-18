This New Trader Joe's Condiment Features a Popular Ingredient

If you love ube treats, you'll want to visit Trader Joe's ASAP. According to Instagram user @traderjoeslist, the grocery store just released a new ube spread that's making shoppers swoon.

The limited-edition product costs $3.99 a jar. It's made of ube puree, butter, cream, tapioca syrup, and coconut cream, so it's wonderfully smooth and buttery. According to Trader Joe's, the spread is also colored with a bit of purple carrot juice, so it has a fun and vibrant hue.

If you're unfamiliar with ube — pronounced "oo-beh" — it's a purple yam native to the Philippines. It's a staple in Filipino cuisine, where you can find it in sweet recipes like cookies and ice cream.

That said, ube in a spread form isn't exactly new. In the Philippines, one of the simplest ways to enjoy the tuber is ube halaya, or ube jam. It typically consists of sweetened condensed milk and/or coconut milk, along with sugar.

Compared to authentic ube halaya, the Trader Joe's version appears to be smoother and thinner. (Ube halaya tends to be quite thick.) Some shoppers also say that it's much sweeter than ube halaya, so be sure to keep that in mind if you're not a fan of sweet flavors.

However, if you want to dip your toes into Filipino cuisine, the ube spread at Trader Joe's might be a great start. It also doesn't hurt that it has a pretty lavender color, which would be perfect for baked goods!

But again, the ube spread is a limited-edition item. It might not also be available at all locations. To find your local store, visit the Trader Joe's store directory.

How to serve the Trader Joe's ube spread:

Between the retailer and its shoppers, we've discovered plenty of delicious ways to enjoy the ube spread. Here are a few of our favorites:

Mix the spread into cream cheese frosting

Drizzle it on top of oatmeal

Use it as a topping for yogurt

Spread it on toast, waffles, pancakes, or crackers

Use it to make stuffed French toast

Here's to making all things ube!