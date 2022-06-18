Sam's Club Is Offering a Huge Deal on Its Membership Price

By Charlotte Beach June 18, 2022
Leave it to Sam's Club to celebrate the 4th of July with savings. The bulk grocer just announced a slew of seasonal discounts on a variety of summer must-haves. From grills to water toys and more, now's the time to bring your summer fun to the next level.

But wait, there's more! Sam's Club is rounding out the 4th of July merriment by offering memberships for less than a fourth the typical price at just $8, redeemable in person on June 17 through June 26. Now that's something worth celebrating.

To give you a taste of the Sam's Club 4th of July sale, here's a sampler of discounts we're particularly excited about:

1. Member's Mark Pro Series 4-Burner Gas Grill, $125 off

2. Member's Mark Paradise Island Float, $20 off

3. Backyard Discovery Saxony Cedar Grill Gazebo, $225 off

4. Member's Mark Lakemont 7-Piece Shuffleboard Dining Set, $500 off

5. Timber Ridge 6-Person Glamping Tent, $30 off

6. Dash Everyday Ice Cream Maker with Bonus Popsicle Mold, $5 off and Dash Shaved Ice Maker, $5 off

