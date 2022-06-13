Act Fast! Today's the Last Day to Shop Macy's Major Friends & Family Sale

If there's anything that can spice up a Monday, it's a sale with deals too good to pass up. And one you don't want to skip out on is Macy's Friends and Family Sale, which includes an extra 10% to 30% off select items across all categories, including cookware, bedding, mattresses, furniture, luggage, and so much more. All you have to do is enter code FRIEND at checkout.
But here's the catch — the sale ends tonight (at 11:59 p.m. EST to be exact), giving you only a few more hours to get in on some of the hottest home discounts of the week. From Our Place Always Pan dupes to viral Lego block drawers, check out our top home picks from Macy's latest sale below.