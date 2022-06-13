Act Fast! Today's the Last Day to Shop Macy's Major Friends & Family Sale

By Pauline Lacsamana June 13, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
See More Photos

If there's anything that can spice up a Monday, it's a sale with deals too good to pass up. And one you don't want to skip out on is Macy's Friends and Family Sale, which includes an extra 10% to 30% off select items across all categories, including cookware, bedding, mattresses, furniture, luggage, and so much more. All you have to do is enter code ​FRIEND​ at checkout.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

But here's the catch — the sale ends tonight (at 11:59 p.m. EST to be exact), giving you only a few more hours to get in on some of the hottest home discounts of the week. From Our Place Always Pan dupes to viral Lego block drawers, check out our top home picks from Macy's latest sale below.

1. The Cellar All-In-One Pan, $179.99 $62.93

Advertisement

See More Photos

2. Room Copenhagen Lego Storage Brick Drawer, $59.99 $52.99

Advertisement

See More Photos

3. Tom Ford Lost Cherry Candle, $135 $114.75

See More Photos

4. KitchenAid Artisan 5-Quart Stand Mixer, $449.95 $404.95

Advertisement

See More Photos

5. Samsonite Silhouette Carry-on Expandable Hardside Spinner, $580 $217.49

Advertisement

See More Photos

6. Pyrex 22-Piece Food Storage Container Set, $76 $53.20

See More Photos

7. Martha Stewart Collection Enameled Cast Iron 12-Inch Fry Pan, $109.99 $46.19

Advertisement

See More Photos

8. Cuisinart 10-Piece Ceramic-Coated Cutlery Set With Blade Guards, $40 $28

Advertisement

See More Photos

9. Serta Luxe Brookton 13.5-Inch Plush Mattress (Queen), $1,099 $701.10

Advertisement

See More Photos

10. All-Clad D3 Stainless Steel 10-Piece Cookware Set, $1,166.99 $699.99

See More Photos

11. Tzumi PROfit Handheld Percussion Massage Gun, $74.99 $40.49

See More Photos

12. Black & Decker PowerCrush Digital Blender With Quiet Technology, $158.99 $85.49

See More Photos

13. Lenox French Perle Groove Collection Stoneware 3-Piece Mini Bowls Set, $18 $8.39

See More Photos

14. Martha Stewart Collection Enameled Cast Iron 2-Quart. Heart-Shaped Casserole, $99.99 $41.99

See More Photos
neutral living room
The Best Home and Decor Sales to Shop This Weekend
by Pauline Lacsamana
faux sheepskin rug
Bose, Apple, and Coleman Products Are All on Sale at Amazon Right Now
by Pauline Lacsamana

Advertisement

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy