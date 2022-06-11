The Hottest Deals to Score During Wayfair's 20th Anniversary Sale

By Pauline Lacsamana June 11, 2022
Wayfair's turning 20 this year and there's only one way to celebrate: a major shopping spree. And luckily for us, the home retailer is offering huge discounts of up to 70% across 20 categories during the Wayfair 20th Anniversary Sale.

From Saturday, June 11 to Sunday, June 12, you can score up to 70% off outdoor furniture, lighting, sofas, kitchen and dining furniture, plumbing upgrades, and so much more. Plus, there will be even more discounts with Wayfair's doorbuster deals on everything from small kitchen appliances to big-ticket items, like mattresses.

Whether you're on the lookout for from small decor updates to big home renos, you'll be able to find an absolute steal during the 48-hour sale this weekend.

The Best Deals from the Wayfair 20th Anniversary Sale

1. Sol 72 Outdoor Merlyn Wicker/Rattan 5-Person Seating Group With Cushions, $3,629.99 $1,769.99

2. Willa Arlo Interiors Shumpert 81.5-Inch Velvet Square Arm Sofa, $2,960 $1,379.99

3. Breville the Barista Express Coffee & Espresso Maker, $999.95 $699.95

4. Sealy to Go 12-Inch Medium Memory Foam Mattress, $1,199 $599.99

5. Zipcode Design Skye 72-Inch Double Bathroom Vanity, $2,799.99 $1,299.99

6. Cuisinart SmartPower Duet 500 Watt Blender/Food Processor, $180 $76.67

7. AllModern Mags Two-Drawer Solid Wood Nightstand, $275 $169.99

8. Upper Square Executive Chair, $293.99 $175.66

9. Sol 72 Outdoor Falmouth Wicker/Rattan 7-Person Seating Group With Cushions, $4,790.40 $2,499.99

10. Sand & Stable Jillian 48-Inch Single Bathroom Vanity Set, $1,490 $979.99

11. Andover Mills Gunnora Outdoor Barn Light, $127.75 $75.33

12. Ivy Bronx Jona Stacking Patio Dining Chairs (set of 4), $424 $225.99

13. GE Appliances 30-Inch 5.3 Cubic Feet Slide-in Gas Range With Griddle, $1,499 $999

14. Dotted Line 30 Jar Spice Rack, $119.99 $52.24

