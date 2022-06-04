Why You Might Start Seeing Yellow Strawberries in Grocery Stores

Over the last few summers, you might have noticed light pink strawberries and raspberries in the supermarket. The fruits — which were exclusively produced by Driscoll's — are said to have floral, peachy flowers reminiscent of rosé. However, the next time you're shopping for groceries, you might spot another unfamiliar fruit: ​yellow strawberries​.

The berries are known as Tropical Bliss Strawberries, and they're the newest creation from Driscoll's. According to the brand's website, the pale yellow berries taste like "tropical punch, pineapple, and passionfruit, taking you on an island vacation in every bite." Woah.

Like the rosé strawberries, the tropical versions were created using traditional breeding methods and no GMOs, according to a press release on PR Newswire. This means the yellowish-white color is totally natural, too.

However, like the other specialty berries, the Tropical Bliss Strawberries are only available for a limited time. You can see which retailers carry the fruits on the Driscoll's website. Depending on your location, they might be difficult to find due to their exclusive nature ... but we think it will be worth the hunt!

Other specialty fruits to try:

In addition to the Tropical Bliss and rosé berries, Driscoll's offers a "Sweetest Batch" range. This collection consists of extra-sweet strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, and blueberries.

Beyond the world of berries, you can also buy pink pineapples online. The creation, officially known as the Pinkglow pineapple, is exclusively produced by Fresh Del Monte. Compared to standard yellow pineapples, the pink variety is sweeter and less tart.

Last but not least, pink lemons are a thing. They're a variety of Eureka lemons, and they've been offered at Trader Joe's several times. However, pink lemons aren't exclusive to Trader Joe's, so it's possible they might appear at other specialty grocery stores. We've got our fingers crossed.