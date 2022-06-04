This Frozen Citrus Treat Is Officially Back at Trader Joe's

Warm weather is ​finally​ here, meaning it's time to stock up on frozen treats. One of our favorite places to do that is, of course, Trader Joe's, a retailer known for its deliciously creative (and affordable) seasonal items. That said, the grocery store just brought back its tangerine cream bars, which sound like a summer dream.

The bars consist of vanilla ice cream wrapped in a tangerine-orange sorbet. They're similar to the traditional orange and cream bars, a dessert you might have grown up enjoying as a kid. As Trader Joe's points out, the bars "bring with them the nostalgia of running after the ice cream truck for a citrusy treat."

On Reddit, shoppers are excited about the item's return. "Glad to finally see these back! They became one of my favorite frozen bar treats," said one person. "So good! [I] got them for the first time after seeing them here and they are quite the treat," commented another Reddit user.

Meanwhile, on Instagram, people are just as stoked. "I went through three boxes last year," shared one person on a post of the bars. "I'm so glad they brought them back." We couldn't agree more.

The tangerine cream bars are available in packs of six. One box costs just $2.99, which works out to about 50 cents per bar. It's a pretty sweet deal, to say the least.

To find the closest Trader Joe's location near you, visit the brand's store locator.

Other new Trader Joe's products:

The beloved retailer also brought back its sparkling pineapple juice. The beverage, which consists of real pineapple juice (i.e., not concentrate), contains no added sugars. Something tells us this would be amazing in summer cocktails!

Trader Joe's also re-released its ube mochi pancake and waffle mix, much to the excitement of shoppers. The mix is a "chewy mochi pancake mix with purple yam," according to the product's packaging.