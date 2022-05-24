This Secret iPhone Feature Will Identify Plants for You

When you're out and about in nature, it's always fun to learn more about the plants around you. On the other hand, the same can be said of your own houseplants if you've forgotten all the info you learned at the nursery. In the past, pinpointing plant names involved a lot of googling and photo comparison. But now, your iPhone has a secret feature that will identify plants for you.

Below, you'll find instructions on how to use the feature along with accompanying photos:

1. Take or save a photo of the plant you'd like to know more about. Open the Photos app on your iPhone. Click on the picture of the plant you want to identify.

Image Credit: Anna Gragert See More Photos

2. Press info (the "i" with a circle and two sparkles around it) on the bottom bar.

Image Credit: Anna Gragert See More Photos

3. Click "Look Up — Plant."

Image Credit: Anna Gragert See More Photos

4. Your iPhone will identify the plant and show similar web images.

Image Credit: Anna Gragert See More Photos

4. If you click on one of the plant options — in this case, we clicked "Feverfew," which is correct — more information will appear.

Image Credit: Anna Gragert See More Photos

And that's it! You just saved yourself a lot of time and energy. Instead, you can spend those minutes smelling the roses (or, in this case, feverfew).