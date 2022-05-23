This Frozen Treat Maker Can Actually Fit on Your Countertop

Traditional ice cream makers can be expensive and bulky, and as a result, intimidating. That's why we were excited to come across the Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker, which comes pre-programmed with seven one-touch options that allow you to make lite ice cream, sorbet, smoothie bowls, gelato, milkshakes, and frozen treats with mix-ins.

For $199.99, you can get the Ninja Creami along with two pint containers that come with storage lids, an outer bowl and lid, Creamerizer paddle, and recipe inspiration guide. To make your dessert, all you have to do is mix up your base with whatever you'd like, freeze it for 24 hours, and then allow the device to work its magic.

Aside from how customizable the Ninja Creami is — you can basically add whatever everyday ingredients and mix-ins you'd like — we're in love with the fact that the kitchen appliance, which measures 6.52 inches by 12.07 inches by 15.95 inches, can fit on your countertop. It's also dishwasher-safe, so you don't have to worry about cleaning it by hand.

The Ninja Creami has over 1,100 ratings and 4.5 stars. "The Creami does make the absolute BEST fruity sorbet (they recommend only a few fruits based on density and fibrousness, however — pineapple, banana, and I think maybe peach)," writes one reviewer, "or you can make creamy gelato that is better than Vitamix frozen mush and about as good as the freezer-churn type of ice cream maker (the kind with a countertop freezer and motor churn)."

However, several reviewers do warn that you have to follow the product manual to a T, and that it might not be best for certain creations involving ingredients not listed in the manual. Overall, though, it does seem like a top-notch kitchen appliance with almost five stars. Plus, it provides tasty summer treats families can create together.