This Costco Soufflé Is the Definition of Decadent

If you're looking for the perfect place to satisfy any and every dessert craving you could possibly have, head on over to Costco. Just a few examples of recent Costco dessert offerings include lemon bites, Junior's strawberry shortcake cheesecake, and almond poppyseed muffins. Plus, according to @costcobuys on Instagram, the retailer now has chocolate s'mores soufflés.

Available in a six-pack for $12.59, the Delici Chocolate S'mores Soufflé showcases a mix of graham cracker cookie crumbs, dark chocolate soufflé, and marshmallow creme (which appears to be lightly toasted on top). The soufflés also come in tiny cups, so it's like having a s'more without your hands turning into a sticky mess.

In the comments on @costcobuys' post, many Costco fans are tagging their friends with the hopes that someone will find the treats and share.

If you're a devoted Costco fan, you might also recognize the Delici brand because they make the Belgian chocolate mousse cups that have been sold at the warehouse chain. Delici has also made the following for different Costco locations in the past:

Mini patisserie desserts

Banana split mousse

Mini tartlets

Sea salt caramel mousse

Raspberry mousse

Tiramisu

Dulce de leche mousse

To see if the Delici Chocolate S'mores Soufflé, or any of the above flavors, are currently available at your local store, give Costco a call to check on product availability. And if you want to get in on all this dessert goodness but don't yet have a Costco membership, you can join here.