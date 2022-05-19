This Scent With an 8,000-Person Waitlist Is Now a Sweet, Earthy Candle

You've probably seen Snif's iconic fragrance bottle on your Instagram feed, but there is one scent in particular that seems to draw a crowd. We're talking about the Sweet Ash scent, which had a waitlist of 8,000 people when it was re-stocked in early 2022. Because of its popularity, Snif has decided to transform Sweet Ash into a candle that will give your home a sweet, earthy aroma.

"Its silky blend of moss, woods, and fir balsam is balanced by hints of tonka and black vanilla bean," reads the scent description. You'll also find notes of juniper, bergamot, cypress, cedar, tuberose, lily of the valley, citrus amber, and sandalwood in the mix.

Made of a paraffin-free, vegan blend of vegetable and soy wax, the Sweet Ash candle comes in two sizes: 8.5 ounces for $49 and 50 ounces for $179. The latter is known as the XL version and offers over 200 hours of burn time. Both can be purchased here.

The best part is that Snif offers a "try before you buy" model, so you can order sample sizes of the candle before committing to one of the larger options. And if you like the scent enough, you can also buy the 30-milliliter Sweet Ash fine fragrance for $65.

We can't wait for our homes to smell like a cross between a forest and a bakery.