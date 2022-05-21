This No-Bake Food Hack Turns Rice Cake Crumbs Into Rice Krispies Treats

It's always a sad moment when you reach the end of your bag of rice cakes and are left with only crumbs. In fact, this applies to any sort of bagged food: granola, cereal, trail mix. The worst part is having to throw away said crumbs and waste food in the process. To combat this, TikTok user @paigelindgren came up with a clever no-bake food hack that puts those food granules to use.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

The creator starts by pouring their rice cake crumbs into a small bowl, breaking up any large pieces with their hands. Then, they add one tablespoon of nut butter and two tablespoons of maple syrup (you can also use raw honey). Depending on how much leftover rice cake you have, you can adjust these amounts.

Once the ingredients have been mixed together, @paigelindgren sprays a plate with oil and places the mixture onto the plate, flattening it with a fork. Melted chocolate is poured on top.

Advertisement

If you want to eat your creation ASAP, freeze the treat for about eight minutes. If you're okay with waiting, you can place it in the refrigerator. Once the mixture has hardened, cut it into bite-size pieces.

"Now you have thin little Rice Krispies treats," says the TikToker. "So good." Is anyone else's mouth watering right now?

If you don't have rice cakes, you can also use other crumbs you have on hand. We think granola would be a great substitution. Plus, you can also customize the recipe by utilizing whatever nut butter you have.

Keep this Rice Krispies-inspired sweet snack in your fridge for whenever you need a pick-me-up.