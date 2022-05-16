The Top 10 African American Interior Designers in 2022-2023

The Black Interior Designers Network (BIDN) recently announced the top 10 African American designers in 2022-2023 — and there is plenty of decor inspiration to be found on the list. "This ... has been many years in the making, and it was such a special moment to honor these designers and recognize the impact of African American designers in this industry," said BIDN president Keia McSwain, according to House Beautiful.

To help pick the top 10 U.S.-based Black designers, McSwain worked with five design editors. They came up with the following familiar faces:

Of course, there are many Black interior designers who are currently making their mark on the industry. To keep up with their work or find a designer near you, you can follow the Black Interior Designers Network on Instagram for more info.

Below, we'll include examples of the top 10 designers' work.

1. Corey Damen Jenkins

2. Brigette Romanek

3. Tiffany Brooks

4. Ron Woodson

5. Tavia Forbes and Monet Masters

6. Dani Arps

7. Danielle Colding

8. Michel Smith Boyd

9. General Judd

10. Shawn McLean Bergel