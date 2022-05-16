This Easy Kitchen Hack Keeps Kale Fresh for Weeks

Image Credit: Ildar Imashev/iStock/GettyImages See More Photos

If you're like most folks, you probably have a love-hate relationship with kale. Sure, it's nutritious and delicious, but storing it can be tricky. One common method is to wrap the greens in damp paper towels and store them in a plastic bag, which ​does​ work. However, if you're trying to reduce your kitchen waste, you'll be glad to know that there's an alternative.

In a TikTok video, user @tastegreatfoodie demonstrates the technique. Simply place chopped kale in a glass jar, then fill it up with water and secure the lid. Next, place it in the refrigerator and change the water every one to three days. When stored in this way, the kale will last for two to three weeks.

It's worth noting that the success of this method will depend on how fresh your kale is to begin with. That being said, consider submerging your kale in water as soon as you purchase it. This way, you'll be able to get the most out of your beloved leafy greens.

Of course, you can also freeze kale, but doing so is only ideal if you plan to use it in things like smoothies and soup — i.e., you can blend frozen kale into smoothies or add it to hot soups until it cooks down. But if you want to use the veggie in preparations like fresh salads, the refrigerator method is the way to go.

Other food storage hacks:

Salad lovers, you're in luck. According to @tastegreatfoodie, you can use this method to store lettuce for up to month.

Also, to keep your bananas fresh for longer, freeze them whole — peel and all. When you're ready to use a banana, simply run it under running water, then slice, peel, and use it in smoothies or baked goods.

This method is an excellent alternative to freezing peeled banana slices, which increases the risk of freezer burn ​and​ browning if it's not done correctly.