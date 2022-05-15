This Costco Ice Cream Sandwich Features a Dutch Treat

If it were up to Costco, our homes would be filled to the brim with desserts and tasty snacks. After all, the retailer is constantly releasing and re-releasing sweet and savory treats that make our mouths water. For instance, the chain recently brought back its popular Lemon Bites, and now, it appears that its Stroopwafel Ice Cream Sandwiches have also returned.

In case you're not familiar, a stroopwafel is like a cookie sandwich with a thin waffle exterior and caramel filling. While this dessert is irresistible on its own, the brand Heavenfull took it to the next level by turning the cookies into ice cream sandwiches.

According to @gramthrax on Reddit, at their Atlanta store, the Heavenfull Stroopwafel Ice Cream Sandwich has reappeared. That packaging states that each box contains 12 sandwiches for you, your family, and lucky friends to enjoy.

"These are AMAZING," one commenter replied. "I bought a box in January and ate them all in a week. Got another box a couple weeks ago and have been better at taking my time with it haha."

While @gramthrax did not show the item's price (the price in the photo is for the Melona fruit bars), Costcuisine (a site for Costco foodies) revealed that the same item was $12.99 CAD in 2020. "Not unreasonable at all. I could see an ice cream shop charging $4-$5 dollars for each individual sandwich," they wrote, adding, "The Heavenfull Stroopwafel Sandwiches from Costco have a generous portion of smooth, delicious, light, and creamy vanilla ice cream between two soft, caramel-y, slightly crisp stroopwafel cookies. It doesn't get any better. In all honesty, I absolutely loved these."

While these ice cream sandwiches have been re-released in Atlanta, we're not sure what other locations they are available at. That's why we recommend calling your local Costco to check for product availability. If you want to get your stroopwafel fix right now, you can also order the three-pack of Le Chic Patissier Original Stroopwafels for $44.99 on Costco's website.