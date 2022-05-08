This Scallion Cutting Trick Is Perfect for When You're in a Rush

Cutting vegetables might very well one of the most tedious parts of cooking. (Well, besides washing the dishes, of course.) Yet, it's a crucial part of every recipe, whether you're frying an omelet or tossing a salad. That being said, we're always on the lookout for produce-chopping tips.

One of our most recent discoveries comes from @the_eugefood on TikTok. In a recent video, he demonstrates how to efficiently cut scallions on the fly. To start, he places a scallion on a cutting board, then cuts it in half. Next, he moves the bottom half next to the top half, so that they're laying side by side.

From there, he chops both pieces in half at the same time. This produces four pieces, or quarters. He then stacks all the pieces together and cuts away, which quickly creates scallion rings.

Need a visual? Be sure to check out @the_eugefood's video. As you can see, the technique allows you to slice scallions in seconds. This can save a lot of time, especially if you need to cut a lot of scallions.

Not to mention, this method can also be used to cut other vegetables with a similar shape. Examples include asparagus stalks, thin carrots, and green beans. Or if you've already sliced carrots, celery, or cucumbers into sticks, you can use this technique to efficiently chop them into smaller pieces.

Other food cutting hacks:

Ready to elevate your kitchen skills even further? Here are more tips for chopping and cutting different foods:

Happy cooking!