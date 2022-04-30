This Easy IKEA Cabinet Hack Will Hide Your Ugly Litter Box

The worst part of having a cat in your life has to be finding a place to put their litter box. Even worse is not having enough space to ​hide​ said box, meaning that you have to leave your cat's litter out for all to see. On top of litter boxes often being utilitarian and not design-forward, no one wants to see your cat's personal business.

To solve the litter box conundrum, TikTok user @natmanzoc came up with a genius IKEA pet hack that will allow you to keep your cat's litter box out of sight. The best part is that the hack is done in such a way that the litter box is still easily accessible, so it's a win-win.

The creator starts the hack with the IKEA PS cabinet, which retails for $129 and comes in red, white, and blue. However, @natmanzoc was able to find the item for $40 on Facebook Marketplace, so you might want to check there first. "You've probably seen these IKEA cabinets around, but you might not know that it's actually really easy to turn them into litter box cabinets with no tools whatsoever," the TikToker explains.

They assembled the PS cabinet like one normally would, but left the bottom piece out of one side of the cabinet. This is where the cat can enter and exit. On the other side where the bottom is left in, the litter box is placed. Plus, they added a Command hook on one of the cabinet doors so that the litter scooper can be hung there.

Lastly, since cats tend to kick their litter everywhere, @natmanzoc placed a litter mat under the cabinet for easy cleanup. What you end up with is a fashionable-yet-functional litter box setup that no one will know is there.

