30 Unexpected Items You Can Find on Sale at Wayfair

By Erin Lassner April 27, 2022
We all know Wayfair crushes it when it comes to furniture, but did you know there's so much more to love from this major retailer? While this is true 365 days a year, it's even better during Way Day — Wayfair's annual sales event running from Wednesday, April 27 through Thursday, April 28, with savings up to 80%. In honor of this shopping holiday, we are rounding up our favorites from 10 categories you probably didn't even know existed. From plants to neon signs and everything in between, here are the hidden gems to shop for during this two-day epic sitewide sale.

Vacuums

1. Bissell JetScrub Max Pet Carpet Deep Cleaner, $299.99 $186.99 + $50 Wayfair gift card

2. ECOVACS 710 Robotic Vacuum, $399.99 $134.81

3. XtremepowerUS Bucket Style Bagless Canister Vacuum, $699 $81.85

Le Creuset

1. Le Creuset Demi Kettle and Mug Set, $124 $89.95

2. Le Creuset 10-Piece Hard-Anodized Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set, $895 $599.95

3. Le Creuset Silicone 5-Piece Utensil Set with Crock, $84 $64.95

Plants

1. Costa Farms 25'' Boston Fern Hanging Plants (set of 2), $64.37 $43.99

2. Costa Farms Low Maintenance 24'' Snake Plant, $72.59 $42.99

3. Costa Farms 16'' Bamboo Desktop Plant in a Ceramic Planter With Air Purifying Qualities, $43.82 $34.99

Pet Supplies

1. Novogratz Brittany Dog Sofa, $311 $120.68

2. Tucker Murphy Pets Byer Cat Tree, $115.99 $69.99

3. Majestic Pet Products Medium Vertical Pillow, $130.05 $54.74

Storage and Organization

1. Lock & Lock Color Mates Assorted 18 Container Food Storage Container Set, $72 $44.99

2. Dovecove Superior Wicker Basket, $106.50 $55.91

3. Latching 15 Quart Plastic Tubs and Totes (set of 12), $159.99 $73.69

Planters

1. Joss & Main Edison Pot Planter, $100 $68

2. AllModern Camilo Ceramic Planters (set of 2), $69 $54

3. Latitude Run Bee Resin Pot Planter, $87.99 $47.99

Baby Nursery

1. Little Seeds Monarch Hill 3-in-1 Convertible Crib, $589 $329

2. Little Seeds Monarch Hill Poppy Changing Table Dresser, $483 $229.99

3. Greyleigh Baby & Kids Coupland Organic 6-Piece Crib Bedding Set, $189.99 $77.99

Air Purifiers

1. Dyson TP01 Pure Cool Purifier with HEPA Filter, $419.99 $299.99

2. OVAL AIR 3-Stage H13 True HEPA 5-in-1 Air Filter, $496 $217.87

3. Proscenic Wi-Fi Air Purifier With HEPA filter, $799 $149.99

Art

1. Mercury Row Think Neutral 10 by Lisa Audit, $79.99 $23.99

2. IDEA4WALL Almond Blossom by Vincent Van Gogh Wrapped Canvas Print (24" x 36"), $120 $53.99

3. Wade Logan Geo Abstract III Bold Art on Canvas, $37.49 $24.29

Neon Signs

1. Trinx Girl Gang LED Neon Sign, $203 $89.99

2. Trinx Novelty Led Neon Sign, $246.99 $167.99

3. Oliver Gal Dog Tabletop Neon Sign, $184 $21.99

