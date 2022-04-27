It's Way Day, Wayfair's Biggest Sale of the Year! Here Are the 13 Best Deals

By Katie Maguire April 26, 2022
Way Day is officially here and the epic two-day event is filled with sales so good you'll be able to give your home major upgrades, even on a budget.

During Way Day, you can shop the retailer's lowest prices of the year with up to 80% off across all categories with bonus flash deals on top of the sale. Whether you're looking for outdoor seating, area rugs, bedding, kitchenware, mattresses, or sofas, you're bound to save big. If you're in the market for major appliances, you can find slashed prices on refrigerators, vacuums, air purifiers, and more.

But, even though there are incredible deals, it can be hard to sift through all of the slashed prices. Luckily for you, we did all of the work for you and found all of the biggest and best deals the two-sale has to offer. Check them out below, and be sure to check out the full sale on Wayfair before the 48 hours are up.

1. iRobot Roomba s9+ Wi-Fi Connected Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum, $1,399.99 $799

2. Kraus Artec Pro Single Handle Kitchen Faucet, $860 $302.45

3. Sealy to Go 12" Medium Memory Foam Mattress, $1,199 $454.99

4. Brayden Studio Telemanus Propane Outdoor Fire Pit with Lid, $2,264.50 $1,299.99

5. XtremepowerUS Bucket Style Bagless Canister Vacuum, $699 $78.22

6. Milo Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Bed, $432.35 $202.65

7. Three Posts Currahee 60" Single Bathroom Vanity Set, $2,266 $1,139.99

8. Latitude Run 75'' Linen Square Arm Sofa, $1,599.99 $429.99

9. Proscenic Wi-Fi Air Purifier With HEPA Filter, $799 $132.99

10. Zipcode Designs Holliston Wicker/Rattan 3-Person Seating Group, $1,100 $249.99

11. Outdoor Dolezal Rocking Chair with Cushions, $635 $142.99

12. Andover Mills Mirabal Microfiber Sheet Set, $119 $12

13. Winston Porter Bronys Square 4-Person 28'' Long Dining Set, $1,168 $309.99

