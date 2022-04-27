The Best Vacuum Deals to Score During Way Day

By Pauline Lacsamana April 27, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

Wayfair is best known for its super affordable furniture, but let's not forget that there are tons of unexpected items you can find, including vacuums and floor care. During Way Day in particular, the vacuum discounts are ones you don't want to miss.

Throughout the two-day event, you can score deep savings on big name brands and land exclusive deals, like getting a gift card with a value of up to $50 when you buy select Bissell products. From robot vacuums to carpet cleaners, check out the best vacuum and floor care deals you can shop during Way Day below.

The Best Way Day Vacuum and Floor Care Deals

1. Ecovacs Deebot N79W Bagless Robotic Vacuum, $319.99 $130.92

2. Bissell CleanView Swivel Rewind Pet Upright Vacuum, $154.49 $124.59

3. iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Robot Vacuum, $1,399.99 $799

4. Shark Professional Steam Pocket Mop, $109.99 $89.99

5. Bissell CrossWave Pet Pro Multi-Surface Bagless Wet Dry Vac, $349.99 $269.59

