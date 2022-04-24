Costco Has an Amazing Deal for a Robot Vacuum That Also Mops

If you've been dreaming of the day when a robot vacuum will clean your floors for you, dream no longer! Right now, Costco has an amazing offer on a device that will vacuum and mop your floors, and empty itself!

The Ecovacs Deebot T8 AIVI Vacuuming and Mopping Robot normally costs $849.99, but until May 8, it is on sale for $649.99 at Costco. That's $200 off! The best part is that when you buy this item, you don't just get the robot vacuum — you also get the auto-empty station. This bundle is exclusive to Costco.

For reference, on the Ecovacs website, the vacuum itself costs $499.99 and the auto-empty station is $249.99. Rather than buying them separately for $749.98, Costco allows you to buy everything together for around $100 less.

In addition to vacuuming and mopping (which it can do simultaneously), the Ecovacs Deebot T8 AIVI uses technology that allows it to avoid obstacles in your home. Plus, with its TrueMapping function, it will map your house to ensure that it is covering every inch of your floors.

Via the Ecovacs app, you can even manage your vacuum and watch a live stream of the process. This perk will also allow you to check on your space and your pets while you're away.

To purchase the Ecovacs Deebot T8 AIVI from Costco, click here. And if you don't already have a Costco membership, you can sign up for one here.