This One Tool Will Make Painting a Wall 2 Times Faster

In their video, @rusticrosehomestead introduces the Wagner PaintStick EZ Roller Inner-Fed Paint Roller, which costs $29.98 at Lowe's and $25.29 on Amazon. "Instead of taking multiple trips back and forth to your paint tray, I'm going to share a painting hack that will help you paint easier and faster," the user explains.

After attaching the EZ Paint Roller to a can of paint, @rusticrosehomestead shows how the tool suctions the paint into a reservoir on the roller's handle. Then, when you want to paint, you squeeze the item's trigger to make the paint flow directly onto the roller. According to Wagner (the company that makes the product), this tool paints a wall two times faster than a regular roller.

As for the cleaning process, in a comment, @rusticrosehomestead says, "Takes a little bit of time, but totally worth it. It's easy!" Wagner has a video showing the entire process on YouTube, which involves returning excess paint to the can and flushing out the reservoir with water. Then, the roller parts are cleaned individually.

But wait, there's more! Wagner also has a mini version of this roller that is specifically for painting edges without using painter's tape. It's called the Smart Edge Roller 3-in Inner-Fed Paint Roller, and it costs $19.98 at Lowe's and $22 on Amazon.

With both rollers, you won't have to constantly replenish your paint supply in a tray, which will save you both time and energy. Perhaps painting an entire space isn't so difficult after all.