Costco Shoppers Are Fascinated by This $850 Cheese

Image Credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/GettyImages

Calling all cheese lovers! If you have $850 to spare, it might be time to visit Costco. The beloved warehouse recently brought back its 75-pound wheels of Parmesan cheese, or Parmigiano Reggiano, which has caught the attention of Reddit users.

At first glance, the product might give you sticker shock. But when you break it down, $850 is actually a pretty good deal. (This ​is​ Costco, after all.) Not convinced? One pound of this Parmesan cheese costs about $11.30. But in other stores, one pound costs between $12 to $24 per pound on average, depending on the retailer and location.

It's also worth noting that Williams Sonoma is selling a similar product, but for $2,999.95. And while its version weighs approximately 80 pounds (versus 75 pounds), it obviously costs a ​lot​ more than the Costco item. So, yes ... $850 is a steal.

The real question, of course, is whether or not you have a use for a whole wheel of Parmesan cheese. On Reddit, one person mentioned how another reviewer bought this wheel of cheese and gifted it to his newlywed son and daughter-in-law. The couple enjoyed the cheese at their reception, then had the leftovers cut into pieces for wedding favors. We love this idea.

The good news is that Parmigiano Reggiano is a hard and dry cheese, meaning it will last a long time. The bad news is that you'll need to pick up a 75-pound wheel of cheese several times to get it into your home. That said, if you decide to buy this cheese, make sure to bring a friend.

Other Parmesan products at Costco:

The whole wheel of Parmigiano Reggiano is also available on the Costco website. However, it's listed for $949, which is significantly more than the item in stores.

If you prefer more manageable servings of Parmesan cheese, you're in luck. According to Reddit users, Costco often sells one-pound wedges of the cheese for about $12.50. You can also buy one pound of grated Parmigiano Reggiano for $17.49.