This New Costco Product Will Create Your Dream Butterfly Garden

Designing your very own garden, whether it's indoor or outdoor, has never been easier. At Costco alone, you can purchase a 48-plant gardening kit, affordable raised garden beds, and a self-watering planter that will make creating your own plant-filled haven easy as can be. Plus, the warehouse chain just released a wildflower seed mixture for growing your own butterfly and hummingbird garden.

The Mountain View Seeds Wildflower Seed Mixture comes in a two-pack for $19.99. Inside each bag, you get two pounds of over 100,000 non-GMO wildflower seeds and mulch that cover up to 700 square feet. The best part is that these seeds attract pollinators like butterflies and hummingbirds. So if you've ever wanted your own butterfly garden, now is the time.

"All you need to do is prepare your soil, spread the seeds, keep the area moist for approximately two weeks, and lastly, enjoy your beautiful wildflowers," reads the product description. Then, you can leave the flowers for butterflies and hummingbirds to enjoy, or you can use them to create beautiful bouquets.

In addition to the product specifically made for hummingbirds and butterflies, Costco is also selling mixtures created for the Midwest and Northeast. Within each, you will find perennial wildflower seeds that cover up to 1,000 square feet.

If you're not yet ready to start your own garden, no worries — these seed mixtures can be stored in a dry location for up to one year.

If you're unable to make it to Costco or simply can't find these products at your nearby store, you can buy the Mountain View Seeds Bee Pollinator Wildflower Seed Mixture for $12.33 or the Mountain View Seeds Perennial Wildflowers for $13.30 on Amazon.

Happy gardening!