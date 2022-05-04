Parachute's New Jake Arnold Collection Combines California Modern and English Whimsy

Interior designer Jake Arnold is teaming up with Parachute for a brand new, limited-edition collection that ties together California modern style with English whimsy. Featuring 11 home decor, bedding, and loungewear pieces, the line spotlights rich neutrals with an emphasis on texture — think velvet pillows and bouclé throws.

"I've been a fan of Parachute for years and have used the bedding in multiple studio projects, in addition to having the sheets myself at home," says Arnold in a statement. "When the brand approached us to collaborate it was the perfect opportunity to build an approachable and timeless collection that is a natural extension of my design philosophy, combined with the quality I love about Parachute."