Parachute's New Jake Arnold Collection Combines California Modern and English Whimsy

By Anna Gragert May 4, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

Interior designer Jake Arnold is teaming up with Parachute for a brand new, limited-edition collection that ties together California modern style with English whimsy. Featuring 11 home decor, bedding, and loungewear pieces, the line spotlights rich neutrals with an emphasis on texture — think velvet pillows and bouclé throws.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

"I've been a fan of Parachute for years and have used the bedding in multiple studio projects, in addition to having the sheets myself at home," says Arnold in a statement. "When the brand approached us to collaborate it was the perfect opportunity to build an approachable and timeless collection that is a natural extension of my design philosophy, combined with the quality I love about Parachute."

Advertisement

Ranging from $89 to $749, the Parachute x Jake Arnold collection is available online and in all of Parachute's 15 U.S. stores.

1. Linen Bedding Set in Brown/Buff, $699+

2. Striped Vintage Linen Bed Cover in Natural/White, $299+

Advertisement

3. Striped Vintage Linen Euro Pillow Cover in Brown/Buff, $109

Advertisement

4. Printed Linen Bolster Pillow Cover, $89

5. Box Pleat Linen Bed Skirt, $169-$199

Advertisement

6. Oversize Alpaca Bouclé Throw, $289

7. Linen Stitch Throw, $229

Advertisement

8. Pinch Pleat Curtain Panels in Parchment, $259-$289

9. Velvet Lumbar Pillow Cover, $89

Advertisement

10. Striped Linen Layered Pillow Cover, $89

11. Printed Linen Unisex Robe (XS-3X), $129

Advertisement

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy