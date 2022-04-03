This Easy Trick Lets You Use a Hand Mixer Without Making a Mess

Image Credit: Jen Tepp/iStock/GettyImages

If you love to bake, you know how messy the hobby can be — especially when it involves a hand mixer. But fortunately, thanks to a recent video by Instagram user @byjillee, we discovered a way to help minimize the mess.

To start, you'll need a large paper plate and a pair of kitchen scissors. Cut a slit into the paper plate, starting at the edge and stopping in the center. Next, place the plate around your whisk attachments and beat your ingredients as usual. And just like that, you have a DIY splatter guard.

Of course, in order for this hack to work, the paper plate needs to be large enough to cover the top of the bowl. You'll also want to use your free hand to hold the plate in place. Otherwise, if it slips, you might end up with a sticky mess.

But what if you don't use paper plates? Try this hack with an old plastic lid instead. (Lids for large containers, like casserole dishes, work great.) All you need to do is carefully pierce two small holes in the lid for your mixer's whisk attachments. Insert the each attachment through a hole, then connect it to your mixer as usual.

Other ways to prevent messes:

Another trick for avoiding messes is to place the bowl in the sink. However, this method only works if the mixer's cord is long enough or there's an outlet nearby.

Also, use a deep bowl whenever possible. The tall sides will prevent the contents of the bowl splashing onto your countertop and clothes.

