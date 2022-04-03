This New Costco Cheesecake Combines Two Desserts in One

Any kind of cheesecake is sure to grab our attention, especially when it's being served up at everyone's favorite bulk purveyor, Costco. So when the Costco fan Instagram account @thecostcopro promoted the Junior's Tiramisu Cheesecake that recently hit shelves, our taste buds immediately perked up. This is especially the case since Junior's is known for its cult-favorite New York cheesecake.

Nadia of @thecostcopro releases weekly roundups of their favorite Costco goodies on the account, so followers can "Know before you go!" Suffice to say, if anyone should be trusted to give top-notch Costco recs, it's Nadia. And by the looks of it, this Junior's cheesecake is another hit. It features layers of cappuccino cheesecake, tiramisu cream, and chiffon cake dusted with cocoa that's encompassed by a mocha whipped cream border.

You don't need to spend a whole paycheck on a fancy night out at some break-the-bank restaurant to indulge in chocolatey decadence. Spend just $17.99 instead on 3.5 pounds of this tiramisu-cheesecake hybrid. We've done the math for you — that's just $5.14 a pound.

As always, be sure to check with Costco ahead of time to confirm it still has these babies in stock. It's obvious these will be gobbled up quickly.

Make your own tiramisu cheesecake at home:

If you're out of luck and the Junior's Tiramisu Cheesecake isn't available anymore, or if you fancy yourself a baker and just want to make your own, there are a few great recipes you can try.

This recipe from Tasting Table is described by the recipe developer as "the perfect fusion of cheesecake and tiramisu" with neither flavor overpowering the other.

AllRecipes has a version that incorporates coffee-flavored liqueur along with ladyfinger cookies for added texture.

The Life, Love and Sugar blog has their own spin on the dessert, which they call "An Italian Twist on Classic Cheesecake." It requires almost no baking at all — you just bake the crust!

