This Hilarious TikTok Video Shows Just How Scary "Live Laugh Love" Decor Can Be

We've all been in a home where we are constantly reminded to "Live Laugh Love," and if you get used to this decor, you might forget about how overwhelming it can be. However, a new TikTok video by user @thenoahray reminds us of just how horrifying and all-encompassing "Live Laugh Love" signage can be.

The TikTok shows @thenoahray walking around a cabin and reading every single "Live Laugh Love" sign there is. It's on a mug, welcome mat, nightlight cover, lampshade, mirrors, curtains, assorted pieces of table and wall decor, and even on wooden tags hanging from cabinet knobs.

No matter where you are in the home, you can't escape it.

"But which do I do first?!" writes one commenter. On Instagram, where the video was reposted, Slim Jim (yes, the meat sticks company) wrote, "Need those reminders because sometimes I forget how to laugh." "I'm scared," said another user. We are, too.

But hey, to each their own! If you need reminders to live, laugh, and love, this is certainly one way to do it.