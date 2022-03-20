Image Credit: wat/iStock/GettyImages

If you're a fan of donuts, you'll want to keep a can (or two) of biscuit dough on hand. According to TikTok user @matthewinthekitchen, it's possible to turn the ingredient into wonderfully fresh and fluffy donuts. Who knew?!

The technique is so simple, it hurts. All you need to do is separate the pieces of biscuit dough and place them on flat surface, like a cutting board. Next, flatten the pieces with your fingers and pierce a hole in the middle of each one. Try using a small cookie cutter or the wide end of a piping tip. Alternatively, you can just cut out a circle with a knife.

In a large pot, heat vegetable oil to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Fry the donuts until they're golden brown, then flip and repeat. This should take just a few minutes. Once both sides are golden brown and flaky, you'll have a batch of semi-homemade donuts. That's all there is to it.

The great part about this hack is that you can make many donuts at once. This is perfect for baking emergencies or random dessert cravings. Now, excuse us while we stock up on biscuit dough.

How to serve biscuit donuts:

Although these donuts taste great as is, you can also dip them in a chocolate glaze. (Try the chocolate glaze in this recipe by Sally's Baking Addiction.) Another option is to coat the donuts in powdered or cinnamon sugar.

As for toppings? Anything goes. Sprinkles, mini chocolate chips, and crushed Oreos are classic choices.

Other donut hacks:

It's also possible to make jam-filled donuts in an air fryer. The hack calls for brioche slider buns, coconut oil, and jam. Simply coat the buns in coconut oil, fill them with jam, then cook them in an air fryer. In just five minutes, you'll have delicious jam-filled donuts.