Target Fans Are Loving This New Citrus Dessert

Sure, cinnamon rolls are tasty ... but have you had ​orange​ rolls? The treat is like a cinnamon roll, but with an orange filling instead. It's also one of the newest products to grace the shelves of Target, according to @targetdoesitagain on Instagram.

The dessert is by Millie Ray and Sons, a company based in Alabama. The brand is best-known for its orange rolls, which are made of fresh orange juice and zest. One package contains 12 fluffy rolls and cost $4.99, though the exact price might vary by location.

If you're interested in trying the treat, you can find it in the freezer aisle at Target. When frozen, the rolls take just 15 to 20 minutes to prepare in the oven (and two minutes in the microwave). However, if they're thawed, the rolls will be ready in 10 to 15 minutes in the oven and 15 seconds in the microwave.

What to serve with orange rolls:

Of course, you can't beat a warm orange roll with a cup of tea or coffee. But if you want to elevate your treat, here are serving suggestions:

Pair a roll with a mixed fruit bowl

Sprinkle coconut flakes or shredded coconut on top

Drink it with a matcha latte

Add chunks of berries on top

Sprinkle extra orange zest (or lemon zest!) on the rolls

Top with a handful of chopped nuts, like pecans or walnuts

For a delectable dessert, you can even add a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top of an orange roll. (Don't forget the sprinkles!)

Other Millie Ray and Sons products at Target:

If you prefer the warm flavor of classic cinnamon rolls, you're in luck. Millie Ray and Sons also offers cinnamon rolls, which are available at Target. Like the orange rolls, they're sold in the freezer section.