Aldi Just Released a Ton of New Festive Cheeses

Image Credit: Matthew Horwood/Getty Images News/GettyImages

Although you can't go wrong with classic cheeses like cheddar and Swiss, there's something special about seasonal gourmet varieties. And luckily, thanks to retailers like Aldi, you don't have to spend a pretty penny to enjoy them.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

While browsing the @aldifavoritefinds account, we discovered that the store is selling six (!!) new cheeses in celebration of St. Patrick's Day. All six varieties are by the brand Emporium Selection and cost just $3.99 each.

The assortment includes three Irish cheddar cheeses. One is an aged cheese that's described as "rich and creamy aged cheddar with a tangy taste," according to the packaging. There's also one that's made with Irish beer and another made with Irish whiskey.

The other varieties include a cheddar cheese made with porter ale (a type of beer), sage derby (a mild semi-hard cheese infused with sage), and pesto gouda. ​Yum.​

Plus, due to the ingredients, the sage derby and pesto gouda cheeses are green. Needless to say, they'll instantly give any meal a St. Patrick's Day touch.

If you're interested in trying these delicious goodies, you'll want to stop by your local Aldi ASAP. Like all of the retailer's seasonal products, the cheeses are only available for a limited time.

Ideas for a St. Patrick's Day charcuterie board:

Whether you go for the green sage derby or creamy Irish cheddar, the festive cheeses at Aldi are perfect for charcuterie boards.

Here are other items that will complement the seasonal cheese on your board:

Sliced corned beef and pastrami

Sliced green peppers

Broccoli florets

Crackers

Hard and soft pretzels

Sauerkraut

Spicy brown mustard

Cucumbers

Celery sticks

Green grapes

Potato chips

Dry roasted edamame snacks

You can also turn one of the Aldi cheeses into a satisfying dip. Simply grate the cheese of your choice, then use it in place of plain cheddar in this recipe by Spend With Pennies.