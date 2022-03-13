Costco Is Selling a New 'Death by Chocolate' Dessert

By Charlotte Beach March 13, 2022
In the grand scheme of ways to perish, death by chocolate doesn't sound like the worst fate — especially if the new Death by Chocolate Dessert Cups at Costco are involved. Thanks, once again, to Costco's biggest fan, Instagram user @costcobuys, we've gotten word that the grocery store is now selling mason jars of chocolate decadence called Death by Chocolate Dessert Cups.

User @costcobuys always has their finger on the pulse of the latest and greatest that Costco has to offer, and this new sweet treat is no exception. Chocolate lovers everywhere can eat their hearts out with each mason jar filled with four yummy layers of chocolate cake, chocolate mousse, chocolate crumbles, and chocolate cream. Plus, the jar itself is reusable and perfect for storage, decor, and DIY projects.

As is always the case at Costco, the price is right, too — these dessert cups are sold in packages of six for just $10.99. That comes out to less than $2 for each mason jar of deliciousness, making these the ultimate dessert for having friends over and serving a larger group, or even just indulging on your own.

Before heading over to your local store to grab these dessert cups for yourself, make sure to check Costco's product availability first.

What are some other scrumptious Costco sweets?

