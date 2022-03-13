Costco Is Selling a New 'Death by Chocolate' Dessert

In the grand scheme of ways to perish, death by chocolate doesn't sound like the worst fate — especially if the new Death by Chocolate Dessert Cups at Costco are involved. Thanks, once again, to Costco's biggest fan, Instagram user @costcobuys, we've gotten word that the grocery store is now selling mason jars of chocolate decadence called Death by Chocolate Dessert Cups.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

User @costcobuys always has their finger on the pulse of the latest and greatest that Costco has to offer, and this new sweet treat is no exception. Chocolate lovers everywhere can eat their hearts out with each mason jar filled with four yummy layers of chocolate cake, chocolate mousse, chocolate crumbles, and chocolate cream. Plus, the jar itself is reusable and perfect for storage, decor, and DIY projects.

As is always the case at Costco, the price is right, too — these dessert cups are sold in packages of six for just $10.99. That comes out to less than $2 for each mason jar of deliciousness, making these the ultimate dessert for having friends over and serving a larger group, or even just indulging on your own.

Before heading over to your local store to grab these dessert cups for yourself, make sure to check Costco's product availability first.

What are some other scrumptious Costco sweets?

Costco croissants are yummy as is, but you can bring them to the next level of deliciousness with this customer-approved hack.

Costco recently re-released its beloved cheese buns, which are made with mild cheddar and Parmesan cheese, and work great as bread for breakfast sandwiches.

Kirkland Signature macadamia clusters have also just been brought back by popular demand, but act soon and stock up — they tend to come and go in a flash!

Get in on the springtime carrot cake action with the re-release of these Costco Mini Carrot Cakes.

In February, for Valentine's Day, Costco revived its Chocolate Covered Heart Cheesecake, in case you somehow needed any more reason to satisfy your chocolate craving.

