Khloé Kardashian Has the Sexiest Pantry We've Ever Seen

If there's one thing we love to ooh and aah over, it's a sexy pantry. What exactly makes a pantry sexy, you ask? We're talking thoughtfully designed shelving, matching storage vessels, labels galore, and everything having its set place. If you want to see exactly what we're talking about, take a look at Khloé Kardashian's pantry.

On Kourtney Kardashian's lifestyle website, Poosh, they shared an exclusive peek inside Khloé's seriously impressive pantry (an entire closet!), which is fully labeled and "showcased by category."

On the bottom two shelves, Khloé stores goods that come in boxes and cans. Above, condiments, salad dressings, and sauces are placed on lazy Susans to provide easy access. Next, Khloé has her glass jars filled with noodles, dried fruit, grains, nuts, and, of course, her cookies iconically stacked in beautiful rows. Everything is labelled in a chic white font.

The next set of shelving holds Khloé's cookbooks and backups of her favorite snacks in matching baskets. On the top shelf, she keeps her cheese and dessert glassware.

At the back of the pantry, there is an entire section dedicated to baking with different types of chocolate and plenty of sprinkles. For sugar, flour, and other baking ingredients, Khloé uses dispensers for storage. Overhead, just like her mom Kris Jenner, the Kardashian spotlights her floral china sets, and where the shelving unit wraps to the right, she keeps her Dose & Co. collagen powders.

This entire room was designed in collaboration with The Home Edit. On Instagram, the brand reveals, "By staining the backstock baskets, dispensers, and jars a custom color, it created a cohesive look throughout the entire space while delivering maximal function." So if you want a pantry like Khloé Kardashian, it's all about customization.

Below, you can shop some of the stunning storage items in Khloé's pantry.

