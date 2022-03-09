Kris Jenner's 'Dish Room' Is the Definition of Extra

Where do you store your dishes? Perhaps you have a cupboard, an open shelf, or even a china cabinet. Kris Jenner, on the other hand, has an ​entire room​ for all of her dishes. It looks like a space straight out of a museum.

Thanks to Poosh — Kourtney Kardashian's lifestyle website — we now know that Jenner has a walk-in closet specifically dedicated to her "range of timeless and rare table sets." We're not talking a few plates per set either. Jenner has entire collections of different tableware styles featuring plates, teacups, saucers, custom coffee mugs, and serving platters that she has collected.

Of course, everything is beautifully lit and organized. Again, this is museum-level stuff:

There are sets from Hermès and Gucci, and there is even an entire collection that was custom-made for the Kardashian-Jenner family. You can see all the photos on the Poosh website, but in the meantime, a few of Jenner's table sets are available to shop online.

