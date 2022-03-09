Trader Joe's Fans Are Loving This New Shamrock Plant

On March 17, people across the globe will be celebrating St. Patrick's Day. Think shamrocks, pots of gold at the ends of rainbows, and all things Irish! To help you prepare for the holiday, Trader Joe's is selling five-inch shamrock plants for $4.99.

The shamrock plant comes in a pot wrapped in festive green foil, which will definitely help you to get into the spirit of St. Patrick Day — and who knows? This plant might just bring you luck!

While this plant is St. Patrick's Day-ready, it is definitely an item that can be kept out all year round. Simply remove the green foil, repot the plant in a vessel that fits your decor scheme, and enjoy this green beauty no matter what month it is.

To get a shamrock plant for yourself, head to your local Trader Joe's. To ensure that this item is still in stock, give the store a call first.

How to take care of a shamrock plant:

According to New England Today Living, the shamrock plant should be placed in an area that is well ventilated and receives bright indirect sunlight. In between waterings, allow the plant's soil to dry and make sure to get rid of any excess water that pools in the tray under your pot. It's also important to feed the plant fertilizer when it begins flowering.

Unlike many other houseplants, the shamrock plant becomes dormant in the summer. When this happens, let the plant rest in a cool, dark location, and avoid watering and fertilizing it. Once new growth appears, that means the dormancy period has ended.

Where to buy a shamrock plant online:

If you don't live near a Trader Joe's or your local store no longer has shamrock plants in stock, you can easily order one online. 1-800-Flowers has the Lucky Clovers Oxalis Plant available for $39.99. You can also purchase a $9.99 Green Shamrock Plant from HirtsGardens on Etsy.